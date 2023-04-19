Staff of the Senior Linkage Line and the Faribault Police Department recently provided a class here at Buckham West on preventing health care fraud. Here are the 10 top ways to prevent fraud:
1. Don’t share your Medicare or Social Security numbers.
2. Track your medical appointments and compare them with your Medicare statements.
3. Shred all receipts and personal documents.
4. Hang up on robotic calls and calls asking for personal information.
5. Check your credit reports annually.
6. Don’t give out personal information or send money, if the request is unexpected.
7. Don’t accept money or gifts in exchange for free medical care.
8. Read everything you sign and ask for a copy.
9. Never sign a blank document.
10. If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is.
If you have a concern or want to learn more, call the Senior Linkage Line at 800-333-2433. You can also meet with Cea Grass, a Senior Linkage Line specialist at Buckham West. Call for an appointment.
New programs
It’s not too early to add some flowers to your yard or garden and these are the kind that will last from one season to the next. Come to Buckham West on Wednesday, May 3 at 1 p.m. for a Make and Take Garden Art project with Paula Wadekamper.
This project involves creating a simple art piece from recycled plates and other found items and turning it into a flower stake for display in your yard. The program is open to the public; cost is $8, which includes supplies for making and mounting your creation. Garden stakes will be also be available for purchase.
Please call to register, as the class size is limited.
On May 3 we will also enjoy a coffee shop concert with acoustic guitar and vocals provided by local musician Jim Lenway. This free concert will begin at 10 a.m. and is open to the public, no pre-registration needed.
Jim traces his roots to Faribault. He was formerly a lead singer with The Celebrate Band of First English Lutheran Church. In more recent years, he’s provided musical entertainment at area senior care facilities, wineries and other venues. A song writer, guitarist and vocalist, Jim’s concert will cover folk tunes, pop and inspirational music.
Nice to Know
• The Faribault Lions Club will be at Buckham West to accept your donation of plastic bags and other household plastics today from 9:30-11 a.m. The plastics must be clean, dry and free from food and another residue. Please do not bring bags in on other days.
• An Aging Eyes Support Group meets on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at 10 a.m. The free group aims to help people feel less alone as they navigate changes due to vision loss. It is facilitated by Betsy Shallbetter, a volunteer with the Aging Eyes Initiative and a retired Minnesota State Academy for the Blind teacher. RSVP is requested by calling 507-332-7357.
• The Buckham West Book Club meets on April 27 at 9:30 a.m. Call Buckham West and ask for Brenda for book information.
• On the fourth Tuesday of each month from 5:30-7 p.m., you are invited to gather with other caregivers for a time of learning, sharing and friendly discussion.
Fashions on Central, a secondhand clothing store in downtown Faribault, is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. All profits support the programs and services at Buckham West.
Additional volunteers are needed to greet shoppers and manage sales for a few hours a week. For more information about volunteering call Buckham West at 507-332-7357.