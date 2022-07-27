Julie Fakler, visual arts and education director at the Paradise Center for the Arts, accepts a check from Kymn Anderson, Faribault Foundation executive director. (Photo courtesy of Faribault Foundation)
The Faribault Foundation announce recipients of its 2022 CommUnity Pride Grants.
Selection was made based on impact, need and alignment with the mission and values of the Faribault Foundation: “To serve current and future generations in the Faribault Area through robust philanthropic support to enhance the quality of life in Faribault.”
2022 recipients are:
• Community Action Center: $1,000 in support of the Farm to Family Initiative
• Ruth’s House: $1,000 in support of a multi-sensory space for children residing at Ruth’s House
• Paradise Center for the Arts: $1,000 supporting scholarships for underserved youth
• Big Brothers and Big Sisters: $300 for AVID — a middle school-based mentoring program
• Faribault Family Aquatic Center: $250 to purchase culturally sensitive swimwear for Somali women
• River Bend Nature Center: $200 to support the fall Bats Bones and Bonfires event
• Waano: $250 to support a program chronicling the stories of Somali residents in Faribault
• Infants Remembered In Silence: Cameron Helgeson was awarded a grant for his Eagle Scout project to improve the IRIS monument in Kinder Park.
Donations may be made to the Faribault Foundation in any amount to support CommUnity Pride Grants such as these or to build the Foundations ability to fund community projects and programs. See www.faribaultfoundation.org or call 507-339-0478.
