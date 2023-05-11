Ricci Bilotta has seen foster care from the inside out. It’s a view the Faribault mom says led her to offer her home and her heart in much the same way her aunt did for her.
She often stayed with a maternal aunt, who was a foster parent in Ramsey County for more than 20 years.
“The dedication I saw. The compassion she showed. I wanted to be that. I absolutely wanted to feel that,” Bilotta said, sitting on a sectional large enough to fit a small crowd. “I wanted a child to feel like I felt.”
Like Bilotta, Holly and Dave Schoenbauer, of Northfield, had long considered foster parenting.
Holly was a youth director. She says she was especially drawn to children who seemed to struggle, were withdrawn or appeared to need extra encouragement like the foster children she, Dave and their three children now welcome into their home.
“We want our kids to see that families live other ways and they need to see we need to help each other and we need to lift each other up,” Holly said. “We really want to instill that in our kids.”
Rice County foster parent licensors Cheryl Marek and Katie Anderson say there’s always a need for foster parents.
“There is a continued need for additional licensed foster homes in order to provide best matches for kids needing care," Anderson said.
Currently, there are nearly 100 Rice County children in foster care, some who have been placed with members of their extended family. The Minnesota Department of Human Services reported more than 11,200 children and youth experienced out-of-home care in 2022 in Minnesota. On average, there are approximately 6,750 children and young adults in care.
The Schoenbauers and Bilotta say licensing isn’t difficult. There’s an application process, a background check, home visits to ensure the home is safe, and ongoing training.
While foster care can be longer term, depending on the needs of the child and their parents, there’s also a need for short-term care and for respite care, which can last just a few days.
Bilotta first met Lulu when her grandmother responded to an ad Bilotta posted. Lulu and her younger sister had just moved in with their grandmother who before long was calling Bilotta to help her with the girls.
One weekend led to another and another. Soon they were her foster daughters. Lulu’s sister has since moved back in with her dad, but Lulu opted to stay with Bilotta. She who is now Lulu's legal guardian through a transfer of custody — a legal process similar to adoption but which allows biological parents to some retain rights.
Lulu, now 15, struggled after coming to Bilotta's, and saw a therapist to help her deal with suicidal thoughts. She credits Bilotta with helping her heal.
“I was getting taken care of,” Lulu said. “She was parenting me, raising me, telling me what’s right and what’s wrong; actually showing me she cared.”
And while there have been disagreements, Lulu appreciates that Bilotta always lets her express her feelings.
Holly Schoenbauer says her experience has shown her that foster children, whose lives can be chaotic, appreciate rules and structure, including knowing when to expect dinner and when it’s time for bed.
In the Schoenbauer house, foster parenting is a family decision. If the couple’s three children – Mari, 13; Andrew, 11 and Henry, 7 – need some time out of the house, Holly and Dave are thankful for friends who let their children come visit for an afternoon.
They’re also conscious of how foster parenting may affect their children, and check in with them whenever a foster child(ren) leave their care.
“We ask them if we need a break, and they always say, ‘No, we like fostering,’” Holly said.
Mari, Andrew and Henry agree.
“It’s like having a really long sleepover,” Andrew said.
While being a foster child or parent can be seen in a negative light, Lulu believes that’s wrong.
“I think of it as a good thing,” she said. “Put yourself in the kids’ shoes.”
That’s a critical point, the Schoenbauers and Bilotta say.
Foster parenting “is not about us,” said Bilotta, who cheers for her foster children's parents to succeed. “This is about being there for other families to reunify – whatever that looks like.”