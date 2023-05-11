Ricci Bilotta has seen foster care from the inside out. It’s a view the Faribault mom says led her to offer her home and her heart in much the same way her aunt did for her.

foster.jpeg

Ricci Bilotta, right, laughs with her daughter, Lulu. Bilotta also has two biological children and an adoptive child, and is a foster mom to others. (Photo courtesy of Rice County)
foster 2.jpeg

The Schoenbauer family, from left, Dave, Henry, Mari, Holly and Andrew, enjoy playing board games(Photo courtesy of Rice County)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments