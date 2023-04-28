Thirty-five seats were marked out in tape, each with placards offering unpleasant facts about teen drivers.
Thirty-five pairs of shoes were along the edge of the Faribault High School stage.
Each seat and pair of shoes represented a Minnesota teen who lost their life in a 2021 motor vehicle crash.
The images, all meant to remind Faribault High School students of how easily one mistake can change their entire life
Assemblies this week at FHS and Northfield High School were the first time in three years Rice County Safe Roads Coalition Coordinator Kathy Cooper was able to see the safe driving message she’s promoted for more than two decades delivered in person.
In years past, Cooper, who in 1999 lost a child in a drunken driving crash, has helped coordinate a mock crash at the schools just before prom and graduation, two of the deadlier times on the roads for teenage drivers. But the biennial events stopped during the pandemic.
This year, Faribault students decided to try something new. Students in Kaylee Wiens’ education class invited first responders to speak on a panel.
The panelists provided startling statistics, such as teens represent 9% of Minnesota’s drivers, but account for 18% of crashes. And they shared their own experiences responding to crashes.
Faribault Police Sgt. Mark Krenik said he getting nightmares so vivid and frightening that they wake him and his spouse up.
“It’s not just the crashes that cause the long-lasting effects,” he said. “It’s the culmination of memories of traumatic events.”
Rice County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Paul LaRoche said afterward the presentation it brought back horrible memories of responding to crashes, including being first on scene to the 2010 crash that killed Brittney Landsverk, a 20-year-old Faribault High graduate.
A drunken driver plunged the car he was driving into the Cannon River north of Faribault. The driver and two of his three passengers survived, but Landsverk slipped into the water and drown. Her body was recovered 87 days later.
Brittney’s mom, Kelly Landsverk, who often presents at Mothers Against Drunk Driving impact panels, also spoke to the students, reading a letter written by a friend of Brittney’s following her death.
“Drinking and driving is not OK,” she said. “Please be safe out there.”
Student Adrien Perez shared the poem, “Death of an Innocent,” in which a teen who’s chosen not to drink at a party dies after her car is hit by another driver who had been drinking.
North Memorial EMT Julie Weir said she wasn’t there to preach, but wanted the teens to understand the potential consequences to driving while impaired, distracted and/or without using seat belts.
Panelists implored students to call them if they need a safe ride home.
“We’re not looking to punish you,” LaRoche said. “We just want you to be safe.”