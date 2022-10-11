On Thursday, Oct. 13 from 9:30-11 a.m., you are invited to join us at Buckham West to learn more about aging in place from occupational therapy assistant student Bree Papow. We will discuss potential home modifications as well as community resources and relationships you may need to live the way you want for as long as possible, with an emphasis on living independently and maintaining autonomy.
This will be an informal display, and not a formal presentation, so please come when you can. No sign up necessary.
Money Smart
Please consider attending an upcoming program presented by Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota called Money Smart for Older Adults This free, two-hour presentation at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 is for older adults concerned with protecting their assets and finances.
Participants will be taught to recognize and reduce the risk of financial exploitation, guard against identity theft, plan for the loss of decision-making capacity, and receive other helpful tips about recent scams and common fraud.
Following a recent workshop, a participant wrote: “It spurred me on to review the plans I had put in place maybe 20 years ago. I found out that choices I had made then were not what I want now. Once I made changes regarding financial matters I moved on to updating my end-of-life wishes and made funeral plans and have had good conversations with family. It has given me peace of mind.”
Register by calling Buckham West at 507-332-7357 before Oct.? 10
Flu shots
Rice County Public Health has announced its flu shot clinic schedule, which includes a clinic at Buckham West on Thursday, Oct. 13 from 10-11:30 a.m. If you are receiving Medicare or MA, there will not be any out-of-pocket cost for you and your paperwork will be filed. Please bring your Medicare card with you. This shot clinic is open to all area adults with no appointment needed.
Donations sought
The Pop-Up Christmas Shoppe is returning, with all proceeds used to support the programs and services of Buckham West. This event is set to kick off on Saturday, Nov. 26.
In order to stock the shop, we are now soliciting donations from our members and other supportive community members. Items that we are looking for include: Newly purchased or unused store-bought items, hand-crafted items, gift certificates, themed baskets, or items for youngsters to buy for a special adult in their life.
We will not accept previously opened or used items, or clothing. Please drop off your donations by Nov. 18. If you have questions, call us at 507-332-7357.
Pumpkin raffle
We are holding a special raffle. You may win a decorated pumpkin, just in time to add to your Halloween festivities or grace your Thanksgiving table.
Raffle tickets are $1 each. Three prizes will be drawn beginning with the largest pumpkin. The drawing will be held at Buckham West on Oct. 31. You meed not be present to win.
Hobby display
Come and visit with Faribault resident Dave Gerhart who will share his hobby of creating musical instruments crafted from wood beginning at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12. Along with Dave, we’re hoping to have Mary Nayakew join us. She is from Sudan and can play and sing along with the instruments that Dave has made.
Do you have a hobby that you’d like to share? Let us know and we’ll arrange for a time for you to visit.
Help in Rice County
Neighbors Helping Neighbors has been in our community for over three years now. We have a very dedicated volunteer base that is assisting with companionship, grocery shopping, handy work, housekeeping, snow removal and transportation. We are thankful for our volunteers and hope that we can instill others wanting to help with the needs in our community as well. If you are interested, please contact Buckham West at 507-332-7357 and ask for Anne Pleskonko. All volunteers receive a national background check, at no cost to the volunteer.
If you are a Rice County resident who is living independently and are currently looking for help with fall clean up and snow removal, you are encouraged to call Buckham West 507-332-7357 and ask for Anne Pleskonko. We have local services providers’ right here in Rice County. These services are based on your ability to pay.
History presentation
On Thursday, Nov. 3 at 1:30 p.m. we are honored to be hosting Dr. Brian Libby, retired European history instructor from Shattuck-St. Mary’s School. He will sharee with us a presentation on the three famous families of 1914 Europe.
In 1914 the bulk of Europe was ruled by three families: the Romanovs, the Hapsburgs and the Hohenzollerns. But by the end of 1918 the heirs of two of these families were living in exile; the third was dead. In the presentation, you will examine whether the collapse of three ancient houses resulted in improvement or the reverse for their former subjects.
New member incentive
As an incentive to add new members for the remainder of 2022, we are holding a special membership drive. If you are 50 years or older, we invite you to become a member for the remainder of 2022 and all of 2023 for only $45.
Next year’s individual’s dues are $40 per year, so for just $5 more you can join for the last four months of 2022 and all of 2023. Look at this as a way to support this important non-profit and save yourself some money.
If you are already a Buckham West member, your annual renewal process will begin in November for the 2023 membership year.