On Thursday, Oct. 13 from 9:30-11 a.m., you are invited to join us at Buckham West to learn more about aging in place from occupational therapy assistant student Bree Papow. We will discuss potential home modifications as well as community resources and relationships you may need to live the way you want for as long as possible, with an emphasis on living independently and maintaining autonomy.

Mona Kaiser is director of the Buckham West Senior Center.

