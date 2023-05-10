The Downstream Environmental Film Festival is 5:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 23 at Imminent Brewing, 519 Division St. S., Unit 2, Northfield.
The Downstream Environmental Film Festival is 5:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 23 at Imminent Brewing, 519 Division St. S., Unit 2, Northfield.
This is the seventh year of the festival, and the first year back indoors since the pandemic.
“We’re excited to be able to host the festival indoors with our partners at Imminent Brewing again. We think this festive and communal space will connect people with the films and each other, and ultimately, the Cannon River,” said Clean River Partners Executive Director Jennifer Tonko.
The goal of the festival is to introduce participants to local, national and international filmmakers and to inspire participants to take action for cleaner water and to address social justice issues.
The festival is free, but registration is required. To register, visit www.CleanRiverPartners.org and click the “Register Here” link.
This year’s festival includes films by filmmakers from Northfield, New York, Hawaii, Brazil, Australia, Canada, and Great Britain.
Several of the films address how being outdoors feels different depending on your skin color. “Reclaim Your Wave: Natasha Smith” highlights how surfing and being on the beach is easy for white surfers, and more challenging for black surfers. It also shows how Natasha builds community to everyone feel comfortable outdoors. “Mussel Grubbing: A Citizen Science Treasure Hunt” shows how searching for shellfish in a muddy Illinois creek can be an adventure for a diverse group in people, including those with impaired vision.
Film lengths range from 2 to 15 minutes. New this year, there will be breaks between the films.
“We want this year’s festival to be a more interactive process where people are thinking about and talking about the films right after they see them,” Tonko said. “We want people to move from viewing, to talking, to taking action for cleaner water and social justice causes.”
The festival is sponsored by area businesses and organizations and a grant from the state.
Three additional showings of will be held. Dates will be posted at www.downstreamfilmseries.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.