Filing for seats on Rice County townships’ boards of supervisors opens today and runs through Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Filing for seats on Rice County townships’ boards of supervisors opens today and runs through Tuesday, Jan. 17.
The treasurer’s seat is up in 13 of the county’s 14 townships. In Forest Township, the treasurer is an appointed, not an elected, position.
One seat on all but one of the townships’ boards of supervisors will also be on the ballot. In Bridgewater Township, two of the board’s five supervisors seats will be up.
Township elections will be held Tuesday, March 14.
Candidates for town boards must be at least 21 years old when they assume office, be eligible to vote in Minnesota, and have lived in the township for at least 30 days before the election.
Candidates must file with the town clerk and pay a $2 filing fee. Contact the town clerk to learn when and where they are accepting affidavits for candidacy. Filing offices may be closed on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, Monday, Jan, 16, but must be open from 1-5 p.m. on the last day of filing, Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Contacts:
Bridgewater Township: Lori Noreen 507-645-1656, clerk@bridgewatertwp.org
Cannon City Township: Marilyn Caron, 507-384-1998, caronmarilyn11@gmail.com
Erin Township: Sharon Kaisershot, 507-364-5537, skaisershot@frontiernet.net
Forest Township: Ashley Anderson, 507-213-7116, foresttwpclerk@gmail.com
Morristown Township: Dawn Nuetzman, 507-456-8772, d.nuetzman@gmail.com
Northfield Township: Diane Lyman, 507-663-1068, clerk@northfieldtwp.org
Richland Township: Robert Sommers, 507-491-1339, richland.ricecounty@gmail.com
Shieldsville Township: Sue Ceplecha-Novak, 507-330-1485, scnovak@q.com
Walcott Township: Benet Freund, 507-334-8655, bfreund12@hotmail.com
Warsaw Township: Michele Voegele, 507-210-0912, warsawtwp@yahoo.com
Webster Township: Roger VanVeldhuizen, 612-865-6677, webster.township@yahoo.com
Wells Township: Jim Zahn, 507-838-0236, jpzahn46@gmail.com
Wheatland Township: Jim Duban, 507-744-2742, jkduban@lonstel.com
Wheeling Township: Rebecca Vergin, 507-334-0134, wheelingtownship@gmail.com
