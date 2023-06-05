Faribault Exchange Club presented Young Citizenship Awards to three fifth graders at Lincoln, Jefferson and Roosevelt schools. The award honors students who work hard at being good citizens at home, at school and in the community. The students were presented an engraved plaque at their fifth-grade farewell celebrations.

image1 (3).jpeg

Ray Bauer presented the Young Citizenship Award to Lincoln Fisher, Suprise Sonpon and Kion Byrd at Jefferson Elementary School.
unnamed.jpeg

Lori Christenson presented the Young Citizenship Award to Sakaria Sheikh, Kelsi Apling and Celysha Moreno at Lincoln Elementary School. (Submitted photos)
image2 (4).jpeg

The Young Citizenship Award was presented by Ray Bauer to Rosevelt Elementary School fifth graders Aubrey Schaeffer, Liam Peterson and Madison Mueller.

