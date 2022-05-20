Faribault High School junior Abbe Brien recently received honors from the Minnesota Music Educators Association. Brien was named to the All-State Orchestra for the second year in a row.
FHS Orchestra Director Michael Sloane said students in high school bands, choir, and orchestras audition for all-state spots in March.
Brien chose one solo for violin, three scales and one orchestra excerpt, and then recorded everything and submitted it to the Minnesota Music Educators Associate for evaluation.
Judges evaluate students on their overall musicianship and technique.
About 80 students are selected for the All-State Orchestra, Sloane said. They were notified earlier this month.
"Abbe dedicated many, many long hours of practice to earn this special award," Sloane said.
Students will attend camp in August where they meet their guest conductor and attend long hours of rehearsals and sectionals. Although the major focus during the summer camp is developing advanced technique and making music, Sloane said a full schedule of recreation and social activities also gives the students an opportunity to relax and develop new friendships.
The All-State Orchestra will have a concert in August. They will meet again in February to perform at Orchestra Hall as part of the Minnesota Music Educators Association Midwinter Clinic.