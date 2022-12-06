Food packing 1.jpg

Faribault High School AVID students volunteered at Feed My Starving Children on Monday. (Photo courtesy of Amy Bouma)
Food packing 2.jpg

FHS students packed over 22,000 meals — enough to feed 62 children for a year. (Photo courtesy of Amy Bouma)

Reach Associate Editor Kristine Goodrich at 507-333-3134. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you

Load comments