The Faribault High School Science Olympiad team members celebrate their medals and second place overall finish at the regional contest Saturday at Rochester Century High School. (Submitted photo)
Faribault High School won the Sportsmanship Award and placed second out of seven teams at the Science Olympiad regional competition Saturday in Rochester.
Faribault students took home three first-place, four second-place , three third-place and two for fourth-place medals.
First-place winners were Baby Olivo, Makia Bauer, Marina Tartilan, Allison Norton and Linus Weiffen.
The Sportsmanship Award is voted by event coaches and supervisors.
