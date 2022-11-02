Landlords, farmers and agri-business professionals are invited to attend one of the informational meetings about farmland rental agreements being held across Minnesota in November and December.
Landlords, farmers and agri-business professionals are invited to attend one of the informational meetings about farmland rental agreements being held across Minnesota in November and December.
Farmland rental rates are the largest input cost the farmer has and the free University of Minnesota Extension meetings will give advice on negotiating fair farm rent agreements. Extension educator David Bau will share examples, factsheets and worksheets to determine a price reasonable for both parties.
No pre-registration required for the in-person events. Attendees will receive materials to take home that will assist with their negotiations.
Several meetings will take place in southern Minnesota, including:
9:30-11:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28 at the Steele County Community Center, 1380 S. Elm St., Owatonna
1:30-3:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28 at Rice County 4-H Building, 1900 Fairgrounds Drive #17, Faribault
6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8 at Elko New Market Library, 110 J. Roberts Way Elko New Market
Go to land z.umn.edu/rentworkshop for the complete schedule of dates and locations of workshops across the state.
For more information contact Claire LaCanne, Extension educator for Rice and Steele counties, at lacanne@umn.edu or 507-330-0447.
