Stops on the Soil Health Farm Tour include Simple Harvest Farm near Nerstrand. Kathy Zeman and her brother, Nick, operate the 20-acre organic farm that historically had problems with erosion. Changing to more diverse perennial practices allowed Zeman to continue farming on the land. (Photo courtesy of Emily Haley, Environmental Initiative)
A new self-guided tour is highlighting farmers in southeast Minnesota who are pursuing conservation practices. The goal is to showcase the benefits of these practices and encourage other farmers to seek out more information.
Large signs along the edges of the nine farmers’ fields highlight practices — such as conservation tillage, grazing livestock and planting cover crops — that farmers implemented to reduce erosion and improve the health of their soil. Multiple farms in and near Rice County are featured.
Accompanying flyers available at the tour stops and an interactive website provide more detail about each farmers’ experiences. Visitors can connect with local Soil Water and Conservation District offices to learn about available resources and message participating farmers to ask questions about their experiences.
Despite the benefits, the number of farmers using conservation practices is still small, with only 5% of U.S. farmers planting cover crops in 2017, according to the USDA.
“Highlighting producers who have improved their soil health and profitability because of these practices can help us reach farmers who may be hesitant to change their operations,” said Teresa DeMars, public relations and information specialist for Rice Soil Water and Conservation District. “We are trying to get farmers curious about these practices and then point them in the direction of people who have experience and technical knowledge.”
The Soil Health Farm Tour is coordinated by Environmental Initiative in partnership with Soil and Water Conservation Districts in Fillmore, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, and Waseca counties and the Cannon River Agricultural Collaborative.
