A new self-guided tour is highlighting farmers in southeast Minnesota who are pursuing conservation practices. The goal is to showcase the benefits of these practices and encourage other farmers to seek out more information.

Stops on the Soil Health Farm Tour include Simple Harvest Farm near Nerstrand. Kathy Zeman and her brother, Nick, operate the 20-acre organic farm that historically had problems with erosion. Changing to more diverse perennial practices allowed Zeman to continue farming on the land. (Photo courtesy of Emily Haley, Environmental Initiative)

