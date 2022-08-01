...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 104 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west
central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Farm Safety Field Day to be held at the Rice County Fairgrounds
University of Minnesota Extension, the City of Faribault Fire Department, and the Community Co-op in Faribault are excited to host farm safety field day for local farmers and ag professionals from noon-2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10. This is a follow up to our winter Farm Safety Seminar. Lunch is provided at no cost. This hands-on farm safety field day will be held at the Rice County 4-H Building on the fairgrounds (1900 Fairgrounds Drive #17, Faribault, MN 55021).
Faribault Fire Department first responders and UMN Extension Educators will demonstrate the proper use of fire extinguishers, trauma first aid kits, and show the use and calibration of gas monitors. Attendees have the opportunity to practice using these materials and to receive free fire extinguishers, first aid materials, and gas monitors.
This project is funded by a Seeds for Stewardship grant through CHS and the Faribault Community Co-op. Our goal is to help prevent farm accidents through education and the use of safety equipment.
If you have questions or to RSVP, please contact Claire LaCanne at lacanne@umn.edu or 507-332-6165.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.