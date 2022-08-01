University of Minnesota Extension, the City of Faribault Fire Department, and the Community Co-op in Faribault are excited to host farm safety field day for local farmers and ag professionals from noon-2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10. This is a follow up to our winter Farm Safety Seminar. Lunch is provided at no cost. This hands-on farm safety field day will be held at the Rice County 4-H Building on the fairgrounds (1900 Fairgrounds Drive #17, Faribault, MN 55021).

Recommended for you

Load comments