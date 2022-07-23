SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 489 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 17 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL MINNESOTA
MCLEOD SIBLEY WRIGHT
IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA
CARVER DAKOTA HENNEPIN
RAMSEY SCOTT WASHINGTON
IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA
BLUE EARTH BROWN LE SUEUR
NICOLLET RICE STEELE
WASECA WATONWAN
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CHANHASSEN, CHASKA, FARIBAULT,
GAYLORD, HASTINGS, HUTCHINSON, LE SUEUR, MANKATO, MINNEAPOLIS,
MONTICELLO, NEW ULM, OWATONNA, SHAKOPEE, ST JAMES, ST PAUL,
ST PETER, STILLWATER, VICTORIA, AND WASECA.
Farm Safety Field Day at the Rice County Fairgrounds
University of Minnesota Extension, the city of Faribault Fire Department and the Community Co-op in Faribault are hosting farm safety field day for local farmers and other agriculture professionals from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10 at the Rice County 4-H Building on the fairgrounds (1900 Fairgrounds Drive #17, Faribaul
The hands-on event is a follow-up to the winter farm safety seminar. Lunch is provided at no cost.
Faribault Fire Department first responders and UMN Extension educators will demonstrate the proper use of fire extinguishers and trauma first aid kits, and show the use and calibration of gas monitors. Attendees have the opportunity to practice using these items and to receive free fire extinguishers, first aid materials and gas monitors.
This project is funded by a Seeds for Stewardship grant through CHS and the Faribault Community Co-op.
To RSVP or for questions contact Claire LaCanne at lacanne@umn.edu or 507-332-6165.
