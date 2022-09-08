Brenda Fletcher, 55, of Fairbault, lost her husband, Todd, in 2013. He died in a motorcycle accident. The couple had been together for 30 years. They met when she was 16 and he was 20.
Shortly after his death, a conversation they’d had a couple of months earlier came back to her.
“We’d had a discussion, I remember, where I said to Todd, ‘If I die before you, I’m going to send you a sign,’” Brenda said.
In her recently released memoir, “A Love Beyond Life: My Journey Through Grief to Everlasting Connection,” Brenda writes: “A red-tailed hawk swooped overhead. My heart soared with it. I’d seen at least one red-tailed hawk almost every day since Todd died. Some days I’d see several of them, in flight and sitting on telephone poles. I felt sure Todd was sending them to me.”
Before writing her own memoir, Brenda read many books about reconnecting with the dead.
“I worked to learn and immerse myself in everything I could about this stuff,” she said. “I just wanted to connect with him. I’d read that some people have had these visits. I wanted to have these visits. I wanted to be able to connect with him in any way I possibly could.”
Brenda also consulted an intuitive she had been working with already named Becky, and she began taking hypnosis classes. The first time Todd appeared to her was while Brenda was in one of her hypnosis classes.
“He came to me on the steps of our house wearing a white shirt and work pants,” recalls Brenda. “He was barefoot. It wasn’t until a little later when I kept thinking about it that I realized he came to me on the steps. That was so cool.”
The steps were significant because they were the ones the sheriff had climbed when he arrived at her home to deliver the news that Todd had died. That’s not all the steps represented to Brenda though.
“He’s meeting me here, and I’m going to move forward,” she said.
Fletcher started writing her book as one of the first steps in her healing process.
“I knew six months after Todd passed that I wanted to write,” she said. “I had been doing all of this research on how to connect with him and had done it. Todd told me he wanted me to share my knowledge with others.”
Over time, the material she developed formed into chapters and a book came together. Fletcher says she hopes people who read her book will not only take away some knowledge about how to reconnect with people who have passed, but get to know what a wonderful person Todd Fletcher was.
Texas publishing company BBL Publishing recently released “A Love Beyond Life: My Journey Through Grief to Everlasting Connection” in late 2021.
Copies are available in both paperback and eBook formats through Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.
Brenda’s loss also led her to a new career. Formerly a m{span}ental health practitioner and case manager, she became a hypnosis practitioner.