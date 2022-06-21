Gary Tiedeken is the 28th employee of Faribault Transportation to receive a Transportation Specialist Award from the Minnesota School Bus Operators Association. (Photo courtesy of Faribault Transportation)
This year’s local Minnesota School Bus Operators Association honoree has been an “all star” driver at Faribault Transportation for over 20 years.
Gary Tiedeken is one of six recipients of a Transportation Specialist Award from the state association. The award honors school bus drivers, mechanics, dispatchers and safety directors “who have dedicated their lives and careers to going above and beyond to ensure the safety of their passengers.”
Faribault Transportation is the only company to have an employee honored each of the 28 years the award has been in place. The company provides transportation to Faribault Public Schools students. It also operates motor coach buses.
“We’re certainly blessed with the people we have,” said Garrett Regan, general manager of Faribault Transportation.
Tiedeken has worked for the company for 22 years. He initially drove morning and afternoon routes while also owning the Faribault KFC. Now that he has sold the restaurant he also drives for field trips, athletics and other events, and motor coaches.
Tiedeken is a dependable and caring employee, Regan wrote in a letter nominating Tiedeken for the award. He also is generous as a top contributor to the company’s charitable drives, according to Regan.
“Gary’s placid personality, coupled with his work ethic and his dedication to his community create a formula for a wonderful, long-term bus driver and employee,” Regan wrote.