Faribault, Rice County election filings

May 18, 2022

The filing candidates have filed to run for office in Rice County and the city of Faribault in the November General Election. Filing opened on Tuesday and continues through May 31.

Faribault City Council (three at-large seats): Thomas Spooner, Peter Van Sluis, Adama Youhn Doumbouya

Rice County Sheriff: Jesse Thomas

Rice County Attorney: John Fossum

Rice County Commissioner District 3: Steven J. Hauer, David J. Miller

Rice County Commissioner District 4: Steve Underdahl