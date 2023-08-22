HOT.jpg

The State Bank of Faribault's sign downtown says the temperature is 94 degrees Fahrenheit around 5 p.m. Tuesday. The heat index was at 110 degrees at 5 p.m. at the Faribault Municipal Airport, according to the National Weather Service. The heat is expected to continue through Thursday. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
  

