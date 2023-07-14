Faribault Police Basketball.jpeg

Ahead of an upcoming showdown, Faribault police officers used the Fire Department's parking lot court to get some practice in. 

In a Facebook post, the Police Department said, "Nice court you have behind the Fire Station, Faribault Fire Department. Wouldn't it be a shame if your opponent for "Battle of the Badges" was to hone their skills on it?"

Faribault Police Department vs. Faribault Fire Department takes place 6 p.m. July 27 at North Alexander Park.
  

