The Faribault Police Benefit Association donated $500 to the River Bend Nature Center summer camp program on Thursday.
The Faribault Police Benefit Association donated $500 to the River Bend Nature Center summer camp program on Thursday.
The donation will go toward offsetting operational costs of the summer camp at River Bend.
“This fits perfectly into our associations mission of philanthropy, specifically for our youth,” said Brandon Gliem, Faribault Police Sergeant and Benefit Association President. “Our association donates annually to after-prom events, Legion Ville camp and the Moose kids ice fishing contest on French Lake. Our police officers are serious about making life better for the kids in our community.”
The Faribault Police Benefit Association is a group of Faribault police officers — there are currently 33 members — that does philanthropy and community service around Faribault, while supporting the officers and their families.
