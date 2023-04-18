Kelsey Walock, a Faribault native and current Gustavus Adolphus College student, is a new Fulbright award grantee.
She will travel to Bulgaria to be a Fulbright English Teaching Assistant. These positions “place grantees in schools overseas to supplement local English language instruction and to provide a native speaker presence in the classrooms.”
Walock is currently awaiting delivery of her first passport, as her upcoming Fulbright experience in Bulgaria will also be the first time she travels overseas.
Fueled by her longtime “passion” for speech and debate, Walock decided to apply for the Fulbright ETA after learning that Gustavus alum Claire Sagstuen, 2011 graduate, co-founded Bulgaria’s speech and debate foundation.
“I’m currently deciding whether to get an MFA in speech and debate, in addition to a law degree, so when I realized we had a really interesting connection to Bulgaria and got to talk to her, that’s what really solidified it,” Walock said.
After a several months-long application process, with multiple revisions aided by Kittelson, Walock received the news in March.
“I didn’t actually tell many of my professors about applying for this, because I didn’t want to put a lot of pressure on it,” she said. “But the Russian and Eastern European Department has always been super helpful in general, and my experiences in speech and debate here really prepared me to consider it and be able to have the confidence to apply.”