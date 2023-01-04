Following their swearing in on Tuesday, state lawmakers from Faribault issued the following statements and noted their leadership and committee assignments:
Sen: John Jasinski:
“We have a big agenda in front of us, including what to do with the state’s massive $17.6 billion budget surplus. My priority is to return it to the hardworking taxpayers of Minnesota with permanent, ongoing tax relief. But Democrats now control the House, the Senate and the Governor’s Office, and they have their priorities as well. I’ll continue to work with my colleagues in both parties on a result that benefits all Minnesotans. I am eager and excited to get to work.”
Jasinski represents District 19 and is the deputy leader of the Senate Republican Caucus, is the Republican lead on the Transportation Committee, and is a member of the Capital Investment Committee.
Rep. Brian Daniels:
“This year I plan to work hard on returning the state’s $17.5 billion budget surplus back to you, the hardworking taxpayers of Minnesota. As all of us struggle with rising costs and soaring inflation, it is important that we do what we can to help mitigate their impacts on family budgets.”
Daniels represents District 19A and is on the Children and Families Finance and Policy Committee, and the Labor and Industry Finance and Policy Committee.
