...ACCUMULATING SNOW AND TRAVEL IMPACTS EXPECTED MONDAY...
The first widespread accumulating snow event of the season will
begin across western Minnesota late tonight, spread east to the
I-35 corridor by mid morning Monday, and then overspread western
Wisconsin around midday. Snow totals of 1 to 3 inches are likely
before the steadier snow ends Monday evening. Some patchy freezing
drizzle is possible Monday night south of I-94, with little or no
ice accumulation.
Expect the potential for significant travel impacts during the
morning and/or afternoon commutes. Drive with caution and give
yourself extra time to reach your destination.
Faribault Allina Medical Center Auxiliary is holding its annual $6 sale from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 21-22 at a new location: the Faribault Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St.
Items include fashion accessories, jewelry, gadgets, gifts, and more for women, men, and children. A bake sale will also take place on Tuesday only. Proceeds support the needs of Allina Health Faribault Medical Center and the Faribault Community.
