Local law enforcement agencies are getting a head start on Operation Safe Driver Week with an enforcement effort Friday from West St. Paul to Faribault.
In an effort to raise awareness of speeding, distracted driving and impaired driving, eight law enforcement agencies along Highway 3 in Dakota and Rice counties are working together to remind motorists to drive safely.
The goal of Friday’s wave is education through high-visibility enforcement in order to reduce traffic deaths, crashes and motorist conflicts.
Agencies participating in Friday’s enforcement: Rice and Dakota County Sheriff’s offices; Faribault, Northfield, West St. Paul, Inver Grove Heights, Rosemount and Farmington Police departments; and Minnesota State Patrol.
Motorists who see officers conducting a traffic stop are asked to give them room to work by moving over and slowing down.
There has been a dramatic rise in traffic fatalities in Minnesota. Already this year, 170 people have lost their lives on Minnesota roads. There were 461 traffic fatalities in 2021, compared to 369 in 2020.
