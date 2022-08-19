Members of Rice County law enforcement are joining agencies across Minnesota for one final summertime push to rid the roads of impaired drivers.
The campaign, which includes extra patrols, started Friday and runs through Labor Day — the end of what’s considered the 100 deadliest days on Minnesota roads.
According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, 203 people died in drunken driving-related crashes during the last five summers (May to August) and more than one of every five deaths (23%) on Minnesota roads is related to drunken driving.
In 2021, officers made 257 DWI arrests in Rice County, more than the 233 in all of 2020 and only slightly less than the 268 in 2019.
“The best way to avoid making a bad choice after you have been consuming alcoholic beverages is to plan ahead,” said Rice County Sheriff Jesse Thomas. "Leave your vehicle at home and arrange for a ride home before you head out for the night. This will eliminate the temptation of driving after you have had too much to drink.”
Alcohol continues to be a major factor in the county’s traffic fatalities. Of the three Rice County traffic fatalities so far in 2022, alcohol was present in one, according to preliminary state data.
From Jan. 1 to Aug. 15, Rice County has seen 12 crashes resulting in serious injuries, Thomas said. Of those, four involved alcohol.
Driving while impaired doesn’t just cover alcohol, it includes impairment from legal and illegal drugs.
Drugged driving accounted for 6,769 incidents statewide from 2012-16 compared with 15,133 from 2017- 21.
“We’ve seen a spike in DWI arrests this year and a pretty significant increase in recent years with the number of drivers who are being arrested for drug-impaired driving,” said Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety Director Mike Hanson. “Drivers need to be aware that cold medicine, prescription medication, recently legalized THC edible products or any other drug can contribute to impairment and a DWI.”
In addition to the Rice County Sheriff’s Office, the Faribault, Lonsdale and Northfield police departments are participating in the campaign, which is sponsored by the Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety,
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.