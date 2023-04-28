Greetings, my name is Jacob Schlichter and I’m a professional fashion designer and photographer located in Albert Lea.
One of my specialties is astrophotography. That just means I’m proficient at photographing celestial bodies and events.
Today I’d like to talk to you about tracking, viewing, and photographing the aurora borealis AKA the Northern Lights.
Two essential bits of info are needed to start.
First, you will want to know how to check the KP index which I recommend using any free Aurora tracking app that you find on your phone’s App Store. Secondly, you will want to look up a light pollution map and find a location near you that has the least amount of light pollution.
The KP index is the main thing to keep in mind it is the measure of the geomagnetic activity in our atmosphere. The higher the KP the more likely you are to see the aurora. Most trackers tell you the current KP index and also map out the visibility for your area so you know if your area will have a decent chance of seeing the aurora. It’s important to keep in mind that these trackers typically only warn you about 30-60 minutes beforehand. That shows ya just how unpredictable this event can be and why it’s important to be prepared.
Light pollution is important to know about as it will directly impact your ability to see the aurora. Make sure you’re not near any immediate lights but also be sure to keep note of any cities or towns that are even miles away that are in your field of view. Cities emit a lot of light and even if they’re miles away might impact your ability to see the aurora.
Other quick tidbits of info are to make sure you’re looking north, avoid clouds, and be aware if there’s a full moon.
Now, if you’re trying to photograph the aurora you might be intrigued to know that you actually might have an easier time capturing the aurora in a photo than you will seeing it with your naked eye. This is because modern cameras have the ability to adjust their ISO, shutter speed, and aperture to allow more light in to take a brighter photo thus showing more of the aurora than you’d naturally see.
A simple way to capture the aurora is to set your phone to take a long exposure and to stand as still as possible or use a tripod while taking the photo.
We’re expected to have more solar activity this year due to the cycles the sun’s magnetic field goes through. Activity peaks about every 11 years due to this cycle.
Hopefully, these tips will be useful so that you may be able to go out, either by yourself or perhaps with some family and friends, and enjoy the aurora!
I hope you all have a safe time and please remember to stay curious. The world and our universe are magnificent things.