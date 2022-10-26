Rice County Sheriff’s Investigator Jason Witt, center, displays his Officer of the Year award from the Faribault Noon Exchange Club. Also pictured are Faribault Noon Exchange Club member George Farmer and Sheriff Jesse Thomas. (Photo courtesy of Denise Clayton)
Rice County Sheriff’s Investigator Jason Witt on Tuesday was named Rice County Officer of the Year by the Faribault Noon Exchange Club.
Witt was recommended for the award by Rice County Sheriff Jesse Thomas and Chief Deputy Joe Yetzer.
During an address to the club, Thomas highlighted Witt’s tenacity and determination, providing examples of how those traits have helped Whitt solve several recent crimes.
Thomas called Witt a “no nonsense kind of person” who’s known for getting the job done and being aggressive in investigating cases so crime victims can see a resolution.
“He cares about the calls and cases that come into the Sheriff’s Office and genuinely cares about the victims of crimes,” Thomas said.
Witt joined the Sheriff’s Office in 2010 as a correctional officer and later moved to the patrol unit. He has also been a member of the SWAT team and training unit for use of force, and volunteered as an instructor for the office’s Department of Natural Resources Youth ATV classes. He was assigned to the general investigations unit in fall 2021 after a stint with the Cannon River Drug and Violent Offenders Task Force.
“I try to work hard because I feel like the taxpayers pay me a suitable amount,” Witt said, “and I want to give them a good return on their investment.”
