20221025_130052.jpg

Rice County Sheriff’s Investigator Jason Witt, center, displays his Officer of the Year award from the Faribault Noon Exchange Club. Also pictured are Faribault Noon Exchange Club member George Farmer and Sheriff Jesse Thomas. (Photo courtesy of Denise Clayton)

Rice County Sheriff’s Investigator Jason Witt on Tuesday was named Rice County Officer of the Year by the Faribault Noon Exchange Club.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments