The 1862 and 1894 churches at Valley Grove are on the National Register of Historic Places. They were built by Norwegian Lutheran immigrants and are being restored along with the surrounding prairie. Both buildings are open and there will be wagon rides on the prairie.
It’s time for the annual Valley Grove Country Social, where guests can ride in a horse-drawn wagon over the prairie, learn some history of the cemetery, sit back and listen to Scandinavian folk songs or learn to make a rope.
Traditional Nordic music and old-time pleasures on a living prairie are the heart of the annual Valley Grove Country Social from 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the Valley Grove churches historic site.
The Valley Grove Lutheran churches, which were built in the 19th century, will ring once again with Scandinavian melodies.
A recital of Nordic classics is at 2 p.m. in the newer church. Organist Melanie Ohnstad, violinist Kristina Lantz and vocalist Erika Lantz will perform music by great Norwegian, Swedish and Finnish composers, as well as traditional folk music.
Hütenänny, a Northfield-based traditional Nordic music group comprising fiddles, mandolins, bass, guitar, and recorders, will perform outdoors weather permitting.
Join local historian and author Jeff Sauvé as he takes participants on a 25-minute walking tour through the historic Valley Grove Cemetery. Stops along the way will feature history of the two church buildings, explanations of headstone symbolism and stories of interesting people from the past. Stories will start at 1:30. He will also be signing his book, “Valley Grove Preservation Society: History & Highlights” beginning at 3 p.m.
Throughout the afternoon, horseman Bob Matthies and his team of percherons will give wagon rides on the prairie with photogenic views over Valley Grove’s prairie, which adjoins Nerstrand Big Woods State Park.
Refreshments will be served. Admission is free. Donations to the Valley Grove Preservation Society are encouraged.
Valley Grove is an historic 19th century Norwegian Lutheran immigrant site featuring two churches set on a hilltop amid restored prairies. The white clapboard church dating to 1894 and the stone church built in 1862 are being restored through the Valley Grove Preservation Society, sponsors of the annual country social.
Valley Grove is famed for its association with B.J. Muus, founder of St. Olaf College, and with economist Thorstein Veblen and Carleton College. More information at www.valleygrovemn.org or find us on Facebook.
