Valley Grove churches

The 1862 and 1894 churches at Valley Grove are on the National Register of Historic Places. They were built by Norwegian Lutheran immigrants and are being restored along with the surrounding prairie. Both buildings are open and there will be wagon rides on the prairie.

It’s time for the annual Valley Grove Country Social, where guests can ride in a horse-drawn wagon over the prairie, learn some history of the cemetery, sit back and listen to Scandinavian folk songs or learn to make a rope.

Hütenänny

Hütenänny, folk musicians from Northfield, will perform old time dance music of the Nordic countries and British Isles at the Valley Grove Country Social on Sunday. (Submitted photos)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments