The Downstream Environmental Film Festival takes place on Tuesday, May 23 from 5:30-8 p.m. at Imminent Brewing, 519 Division St. S., Unit 2, Northfield.
This is the seventh year of the festival, and the first year back indoors since the pandemic.
"We're excited to be able to host the festival indoors with our partners at Imminent Brewing again. We think this festive and communal space will connect people with the films and each other, and ultimately, the Cannon River," said Clean River Partners Executive Director Jennifer Tonko.
The goal of the festival is to introduce participants to local, national and international filmmakers and to inspire participants to take action for cleaner water and to address social justice issues. This year’s festival includes films by filmmakers from Northfield, New York, Hawaii, Brazil, Australia, Canada, and Great Britain. The festival is free, but registration is required. To register, visit www.CleanRiverPartners.org and click the “Register Here” link.
Several of these films address how being outdoors feels different depending on your skin color. Reclaim Your Wave: Natasha Smith highlights how surfing and being on the beach is easy for white surfers, and more challenging for black surfers. It also shows how Natasha builds community to everyone feel comfortable outdoors. Mussel Grubbing: A Citizen Science Treasure Hunt shows how searching for shellfish in a muddy Illinois creek can be an adventure for a diverse group in people, including those with impaired vision.
Films range from 2 minutes long to 15 minutes long. New this year, we’ll have breaks between the films to let people stretch their legs, get a beverage, and discuss the films with people at their table.
“We want this year’s festival to be a more interactive process where people are thinking about and talking about the films right after they see them,” said Tonko. “We want people to move from viewing, to talking, to taking action for cleaner water and social justice causes.”
Just Food Coop will be donating cheese, meat, fruit, and cookie trays for the event. Sponsors for the festival include the Minnesota State Arts Board, Northfield Shares, Just Foods Coop, Imminent Brewing, Hogan Brothers, and Cenneidigh. This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.
With the support of a grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board, this will be the first of four showings of the festival. So if you can’t attend this event, visit www.downstreamfilmseries.com for future showings.