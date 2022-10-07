This fall, the Faribault Public School District launched a new program called Little Falcons Extracurricular Activities. The program is funded through community donations and is run through the district's Community Education programming.
The purpose of Little Falcons is to give students the opportunity to try out different sports, theater, or clubs after school in the hopes they feel more connected to school and find something that they love and want to continue to participate in once they reach the middle school and high school levels.
When asked about the inspiration for the program, Little Falcons Program Coordinator Ryan Lueken said: “We wanted to eliminate any potential barriers that might be there.”
Lueken noted that sports teams don't reflect the diversity we have within our district. By teaching students about sports and other activities at the elementary level, the district hopes to expand their involvement in school.
“The research is there — being a part of after school programming better connects kids to school, and we know that students who have that positive connection perform better academically and have a higher level of self-worth,” Lueken said. Additionally, the connection to schools, teams and clubs makes students less likely to engage in unsafe behaviors.
Little Falcons activities take place in Faribault at various locations. Some programs are held at the elementary schools while others are offsite. For example, the golf program takes place at the Faribault Golf Club.
When the activities are held at the school, right after school, the students are able to take the bus home when the activity ends.
Registration flyers are sent home with students in preschool through fifth grade every month.
All Little Falcons Extracurricular Activities are completely free.
Fall programming includes floor hockey, boys and girls basketball, golf and wrestling. Little Falcons cheerleading recently ended. If you attended the homecoming game on Sept. 30, you might’ve seen the Little Falcons cheerleaders perform their routines.
If you are interested in helping coach or donating to the Little Falcons program, contact Ryan Lueken at 507-333-6674 or email at rlueken@faribault.k12.mn.us.
