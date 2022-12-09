Brenda DeMars was recently named the 2022 Faribault Rotarian of the Year.
DeMars has been a Faribault Rotarian for 12 years, joining the club Sept. 15, 2010. She served as the club’s president in 2020-21 (during the pandemic, sometimes holding meetings on Zoom from the Inn to an empty room). She is co-chair for the Rose Sale, and she is the club's gambling manager.
She received 10 nominations for the honor, with statements like "dedicated leader," "full of class," "grace and kindness," "quiet and steadfast," "selfless," and "tireless in the pursuit of service above self." Those plaudits are just a snapshot of what she does.
As the club's gambling manager, she's been a champion since day one. She gives her time daily to be at Boxer's, counting cash and analyzing operations of charitable gambling before, and sometimes after, her full-time job at Reliance Bank as the VP of mortgage and consumer lending. She is the key to the successful relationship between Faribault Rotary Youth Services and Boxer's.
Besides the daily accountings, she oversees Bingo on Thursdays and Saturdays. She is always a top seller of roses and raffle tickets, and she can be found at blood drives, the Salvation Army ringing bells, Rotary readers, Meals on Wheels, Adopt a Highway, and representing Rotary in parades with her grandchildren in tow.
She and her husband Drew work at cleaning up at Rotary Camp and assisted at every single one of the dates the club worked at Crocker's Creek. She also supports organizing and distributing coats at Warm our Community. There is rarely a Rotary event that Brenda is not a part of in one way or another.
"Brenda, our club cannot thank you enough for the work you do to exemplify the four-way test," the club said in a social media post. "You do it all day, every single day. It has not gone unnoticed, and we are incredibly blessed to have you in all of our lives."