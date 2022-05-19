Six members of the Faribault High School DECA program made their way to Georgia to compete alongside 17,000 competitors in the 2022 DECA International Career Development Conference.
After not having the conference in 2020 and competing virtually in 2021, advisor Jared Kegler was unsure what to expect from his students but knew they worked hard preparing to do their best.
It turns out their best was among the best in the world. The team returned with some hardware including four finalist medals and DECA Glass — the ultimate prize a student member of DECA can win. Glass trophies are given to the top three finishers in each of the 60 events. Only 180 students/teams leave with Glass.
Junior Trent Ta and sophomore Joey Steinberg won Glass in the Virtual Business Restaurant simulation. They qualified for the international contest by finishing in the top two in the Central Region of the second round of preliminaries held in January.
At the international contest they competed against the top teams from the preliminaries from each of the four regions.
The students had 15 minutes to create a profit using the given restaurant scenario that changed both days. This includes updating items such as store set-up, hours, staffing, pricing, menu changes and inventory. After the first day they knew they were in the top three of the competition.
Day two of the competition added to their profit in a cumulative format. Early on it looked bleak as they dropped down the standings. But they bounced back into the top three with under two minutes left in the competition.
On April 26 at Mercedes Benz Stadium, Ta and Steinberg learned they finished third in the world and were bringing home Faribault DECA’s first glass trophy and a cash prize of $250.
“Getting my name called when I won glass felt surreal because we never thought we’d make it as far as we did, especially with it being my first year and Trent’s second year in DECA,” Steinberg said. “It also felt great to represent Minnesota in front of all the other states and countries in the stadium.”
Kegler said Ta and Steinberg worked hard to earn Glass.
“They spent so many hours running simulations in my room, taking notes and practicing their teamwork. I heard they were putting in a couple hours a night after track practice,” Kegler said. They wanted to do well and it’s great to see it pay off by winning the program’s first ICDC (International Career Development Conference) Glass trophy. It was great for them and the Faribault DECA program.”
Seniors John Cunniff and Henry Schonebaum won finalist medals in the Stock Market Game. To qualify for the international conference they placed seventh in the Central Region out of over 1,000 teams.
At the international conference, students submitted a 10-page paper about their investment portfolio and presented their investment strategy to the judges. They finished in the top 16 out of approximately 100 teams.
“Making it to ICDC in the Stock Market Game is hard and making the finals at ICDC is even harder. The best of the best in the world are there,” Kegler said. “This was a great honor for John and Henry and caps off great DECA careers for them. They should be proud of their efforts.”
Schonebaum said his favorite part of the conference was “meeting kids from all across the country with similar passions and skill sets.”
“Throughout my time in DECA I think I have been able to have tremendous personal growth in the areas of communication, problem-solving, and collaboration,” he said.
Seniors Paige Ross and Thomas Malecha also competed in the Business Solutions Project after finishing in the top four at the state conference in March. They submitted a 20-page paper and present it to the judges. While they didn’t advance to the final round at ICDC they finished in the top 87% of competitors in their event out of over approximately 200 teams.
“Paige and Thomas scored really well, meaning they had to be very close to advancing to the finals,” Kegler said. “They have been two of the most consistent competitors and leaders in our DECA program and to cap off their careers with such a great performance is exactly what I’d expect them to do.”
Thomas Malecha said, “Competing at ICDC to close out my DECA career was a great experience. I enjoyed the mix of controlled chaos during the ceremonies and competition time and down time that allowed us to enjoy Atlanta. I was overjoyed to have the opportunity to compete at DECA’s highest level as Paige and I dedicated a lot of time to our project.”