Left to right: Mackenzie Velishek, Anna Voegele, Lindy Caldwell. (photo by Sarah James/southernminn.com)

The 38th Annual Morristown Dam Days Celebration will begin with the coronation of Miss Morristown 2023 on Wednesday, May 31 at 7 p.m. in the Morristown Community Center.

