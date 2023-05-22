...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT TUESDAY THROUGH
8 PM CDT TUESDAY...
WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.
WHERE...Central Minnesota.
WHEN...From 12 PM CDT Tuesday through 8 PM CDT Tuesday.
IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and
people who are active outdoors may experience health effects.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high
during the afternoon hours on Tuesday, and air quality is expected
to reach the Orange (unhealthy for sensitive groups) AQI category
across central Minnesota. Southerly winds are transporting
pollutants into the state. Sunny skies, warm temperatures, and low
humidity will allow these pollutants to react in the air to
produce ground- level ozone. Ozone will be highest during the
afternoon and early evening hours when sunshine is most abundant,
and temperatures are highest. Air quality is expected to reach the
Orange AQI category. This is considered unhealthy for sensitive
groups.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who
are active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor
exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning
devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as
possible.
For information on current air quality conditions in your area;
and to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert;
notifications by email, text message, phone, or the EPA Air Now;
App, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality.;
You can find additional information about health and air quality;
at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-;
quality-and-health.
Left to right: Mackenzie Velishek, Anna Voegele, Lindy Caldwell. (photo by Sarah James/southernminn.com)
The 38th Annual Morristown Dam Days Celebration will begin with the coronation of Miss Morristown 2023 on Wednesday, May 31 at 7 p.m. in the Morristown Community Center.
Admission is $2 and a Dam Days button. Buttons will be sold at the door. Miss Morristown 2022, Jaden Lang, will share her memories of the past year along with the 2022 princesses Jenessa Baumgarten and Jordan Green. Lang will crown Miss Morristown 2023. There will be a special guest appearance and performance by Miss Minnesota, Rachel Evangelisto.
Candidates for Miss Morristown 2023 include:
• Mackenzie Velishek, daughter of Jon and Sheri Velishek, is being sponsored by the Morristown Fire Department and is being escorted by Tim Boese.
• Anna Voegele, Daughter of Ben and Cyndi Voegele, is being sponsored by Northing and Easting Land Survey and is being escorted by Ben Voegele.
• Lindy Caldwell, daughter of Joe and Rachelle Caldwell, is being sponsored by the Morristown Fire Department and is being escorted by Joe Caldwell.
Candidates for Miss Morristown will be judged on poise, personality, appearance, educational accomplishments, activities, community involvement, interview skills and talent. The candidate who is crowned Miss Morristown, along with the first and second Princess, will represent the community of Morristown by participating in area parades and celebrations, attending area pageants and participating in Morristown Community Events during the next year.
The Miss Morristown Royalty will start their reign by participating in the Dam Days Twilight Parade on Friday, June 2 at 7 p.m., as well as other Dam Days events throughout the weekend. Miss Morristown will also have an opportunity to attend the St. Paul Winter Carnival.
The Miss Morristown Pageant will also feature the Little Miss Morristown pageant. This year, there are five girls vying for the title of Little Miss Morristown. Royalty will be chosen based on a drawing.
Little Miss Morristown Royalty will have an opportunity to attend various parades and community events with the Miss Morristown Royalty. The Little Miss Morristown Candidates will be escorted by Sutton Wenker, son of Justin and Stephanie Wenker and Pierce Duhme, son of Luke and Erin Duhme.
Candidates for Little Miss Morristown are: Josie Spinler, daughter of Jesse and Hana Spinler; Alayna Anderson, daughter of Lee and Sarah Anderson; Jillian Rossow, daughter of Matthew and Erin Rossow; Elizabeth Prescher, daughter of Seth and Jess Prescher; and Tenley Kiker, daughter of Dylan and Emily Kiker.