The Northfield Josiah Edson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is celebrating National Constitution Week from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at Buckham Memorial Library.
The United States Constitution was signed 235 years ago on Sept. 17, 1787. It is the oldest constitution still in active use and is the basic document of our republic, which protects the individual liberties of all citizens through written law.
The tradition of celebrating the Constitution was started by the DAR. In 1955, the DAR petitioned Congress to set aside Sept. 17-23 annually to be dedicated for the observance of Constitution Week. The resolution was later adopted by the U.S. Congress and signed into law on Aug. 2, 1956 by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.
Josiah Edson Chapter members will be at the public display table at the library with many handouts for visitors of all ages including: handheld American flags provided by American Legion Post 43, fact sheets regarding the Constitution, word games, pocket copies of the Constitution, Pledge of Allegiance for the deaf in American sign language, tactile U.S. flags with the Pledge of Allegiance in braille, copies of The Declaration of Independence and the Constitution of the United States in braille, flag magnets, several history cards from the Museum Shop at Mount Vernon, and book bags.
A large parchment facsimile of the Constitution will be displayed, including a magnifying glass so each signature may be reviewed closely. There will be many items relating to the Revolutionary War on display including historic American flags and coins, battle maps, information relating to the military’s Old Ironsides/USS Constitution war ship, an example of a quill pen and ink well used to sign the Constitution, and more.
To celebrate Constitution Week, the DAR will also participate in Bells Ringing Across America to commemorate the day bells were rung in Philadelphia letting people know the Constitution had been signed. At 4 p.m. the historic 1874 church bell at Valley Grove Church in Nerstrand will ring 13 times for each of the original colonies.
Visitors of all ages are encouraged to visit the Buckham Memorial Library and Valley Grove Church on Constitution Day, Sept. 17.
