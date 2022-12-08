Rice County has entered into a joint powers agreement with MinnPACE, to provide Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) financing to commercial building owners and farm operators countywide.
Rice County has entered into a joint powers agreement with MinnPACE, to provide Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) financing to commercial building owners and farm operators countywide.
MinnPACE was designed to make energy efficiency upgrades and renewable energy installations more attainable and cost-effective. Up-front costs are eliminated with 100% of project costs rolled into a voluntary tax assessment, which makes payments lower than a typical 20-year loan at a fixed interest rate.
Funding is project dependent, coming from one of three sources. All are are administered by MinnPACE, with assessments placed by Rice County.
MinnPACE is a fit for both new construction and retrofit projects. Some of the most common MinnPACE projects include solar installations, HVAC systems, LED lighting, insulation, variable-frequency drive motors, building automation systems and condensing boilers.
“Having MinnPACE available in Rice County will help modernize our buildings, reduce our carbon footprint and improve applicants’ bottom line,” said Rice County Commissioner Galen Malecha.
MinnPACE is a division of the Saint Paul Port Authority, an economic development agency with statewide reach. Learn more at www.minnpace.com.
