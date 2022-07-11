The Rice County Highway Department’s roadside management plan aims to best utilize manpower, equipment and funding to balance the needs of public safety, comply with noxious weed law, and control woody vegetation.
Among those is wild parsnip, a weed that has gained a foothold in southern Minnesota. The highly invasive plant is known to cause severe blisters, rashes and burns on the skin of anyone who touches the plant’s sap in the presence of sunlight.
The plant, native to Europe and Asia, has gained the attention of a group of Rice and Dakota County residents known as the Cannon Valley Noxious Weed Group. The group formed after an area resident was seriously burned in 2016 by wild parsnip after picking wildflowers from a roadside ditch.
Two years later, Bridgewater and Northfield townships were awarded a state Department of Agriculture grant to study and mitigate wild parsnip, which can grow up to 6 feet tall. Roadside ditches throughout the townships were surveyed and areas where parsnips were found were mapped. Remediation efforts began and progress has been tracked.
In 2020, the townships, along with Greenvale and Waterford in Dakota County, received for a $50,000 state grant to help eradicate the plant. Efforts included educating residents about the plant and controlling them with herbicides.
The Rice County Highway Department has reduced its mowing to help minimize further spread of the plant’s seeds. Those seeds can lay dormant in the soil for four years, according to the University of Minnesota Extension.
While a 6-inch to 8-inch “safety cut’ is made along the approximately 820 lane miles of county highway as needed throughout the growing season, the department is scaling back other roadside mowing.
This tradeoff allows resources to be deployed in other roadside maintenance needs, including spraying to control noxious weeds and woody vegetation during the growing season. This year, two crews have been equipped to spray the roadside areas when weather conditions and resources allow.
Sixteen noxious weeds are currently on the state’s Eradicate List. Another 13 weeds, including wild parsnip, are on the Control List. The department also sprays for woody vegetation, though that occurs in late summer and early fall.
