Rice County Public Health continues to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the Rice County Government Services Building, 320 NW Third St. in Faribault, as well as at other community locations.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday recommended that children 5- 11 receive a booster shot five months after their initial Pfizer vaccination series. The CDC also strengthened its recommendation that those 12 and older who are immunocompromised and those 50 years and older should receive a second booster four months after their first booster.
Timing for doses is different for those with certain immunocompromising conditions. Talk to your health care provider or call Public Health if you have questions.
Protection from initial vaccines can diminish over time and a booster shot helps that strengthen protection.
Vaccines are available at local clinics, pharmacies and Rice County Public Health. Anyone wishing to receive a vaccination from Rice County Public Health should register at bit.ly/ricecounty_getvaccinated, however walk-ins welcome.
Anyone needing help registering for a Rice County Public Health clinic or with questions about the vaccine should call 507-332-5928 or 507-384-6450.
The county vaccination clinics are for first, second, additional doses for those with immunocompromising conditions and booster doses.
Remember to bring your COVID-19 vaccination card if you have received previous vaccines, so it can be updated.
To date, Rice County Public Health has administered over 17,000 COVID-19 vaccines.