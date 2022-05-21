Installers from EPA Audio took about 24 hours to install an upgraded sound system in the Board of Commissioners chambers at the Rice County Government Services Building. (Photo courtesy of Rice County)
You don’t need to be an audiophile to notice the upgrades to the sound system in the Rice County Board of Commissioners chambers.
The work, which added wireless microphones and video conferencing capabilities, was completed this week, and allows those in person and listening remotely to clearly hear what’s going on in public meetings.
“It’s a huge improvement in sound,” said Allan Klug, Rice County IT manager.
The prior system was insufficient, said Klug. Anyone speaking needed to stand very close to the microphone in order to be heard; increasing the volume meant a lot of unpleasant feedback. Online viewers often had trouble hearing the proceedings as well.
The updates will allow anyone participating in board meetings remotely to be easily heard by those in the room and online. While sound previously went over phone lines, it’s now routed through the county’s sound system.
The system is set up so speakers near where someone is talking go temporarily silent, making any delay between the spoken word and what the speakers emit a non-issue.
System controls are located on a tablet, so anyone can easily adjust the sound with the tap on the screen, and the wireless mics allow for greater flexibility during meetings.
The entire system was installed in about 24 hours and cost $20,100.