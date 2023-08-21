368683426_595831692765654_1484527335777225678_n.jpeg

Nerstrand firefighters Joe Eggum and Jeff Bryczek participated in a practice burn hosted by the Lonsdale Fire Department on Saturday. (Photos courtesy of the Nerstrand Fire Department)
Nerstrand firefighter Dave Broin was among the firefighters from Lonsdale, Faribault and Nerstrand who trained together during a controlled house burn.
  

