...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO
10 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM WEDNESDAY TO 7 PM
CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 115 expected. For the
Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 95 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM Tuesday to
10 PM CDT Wednesday. For the Heat Advisory, from 10 PM
Wednesday to 7 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Multiple days of excessive heat may lower
one's tolerance of it. Overnight temperatures will only drop
to the lower to middle 70s, providing little relief from the
effects of the heat during the nighttime periods. The extreme
heat may also lead to buckling roads.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
