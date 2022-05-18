...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Rice
County through 700 PM CDT...
At 621 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7
miles northwest of Morristown, or 11 miles west of Faribault, moving
southeast at 30 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This strong thunderstorm will be near...
Morristown and Warsaw around 635 PM CDT.
Faribault around 640 PM CDT.
This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 50 and 56.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
A primary election to determine candidates who will appear on the August Special Election ballot will be held Tuesday, May 24.
The special election is needed to fill a vacancy caused by the Feb. 17 death of 1st Congressional District Rep. Jim Hagedorn. The candidate in each party with the highest number of votes in the primary moves on to the Aug. 9 election. The winner in that race will serve until the end of Hagedorn’s term, Jan. 3, 2023.
Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District comprises much of southern Minnesota, including the cities of Faribault, Lonsdale and Morristown; all of Cannon City, Erin, Forest, Morristown, Shieldsville, Walcott, Warsaw, Wells and Wheatland townships along with Webster Township’s 1st precinct.
New congressional district maps approved earlier this year do not impact the special election. Redistricting will affect the Aug. 9 primary and Nov. 8 general election.
Current Congressional district maps can be found on the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website at bit.ly/3wEw9mj.
Absentee voting for the special election runs through Monday, May 23.
Rice County residents can vote at the Rice County Government Services Building, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. Hours are 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays, except for May 23, when voters have until 5 p.m. to cast their ballot. The office is also open from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, May 21 for absentee voting.
Learn more about voting absentee by mail, or for those in the military or living abroad at bit.ly/3l1un9g.