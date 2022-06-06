The Faribault Parks and Recreation Department's Concerts in the Park will kick off on June 16.
All concerts are free of charge and are held at the historic Central Park bandshell at 7 p.m. unless noted otherwise.
Branded - June 16
Branded started in 2017 in Rochester and has been touring the Midwest ever since. The band plays current country hits while mixing in country classics and a few rock n’ roll tunes.
Jivin’ Ivan and the Kings of Swing - June 23
The band founded by Ivan Whillock plays the great swing and show tunes of the 1930s and '40s.
Mankato Area Community Band - June 30
The full concert band has over 50 musicians from age 14 to 87. It will play patriotic-themed selections.
Eclipse - July 7
Eclipse is a versatile duo consisting of Martha Brown on keyboards and vocals and Kathy Wickwire on drums and vocals.They have been playing together for 25 years.
Bend in the River Big Band - July 14
Formed in St. Peter by college classmates, the jazz big band's repertoire includes the sounds of Duke Ellington and Count Basie.
Sawyer’s Dream - July 21
Sawyer’s Dream is an established Minneapolis-based 1970s-styled Americana vocal harmony band with elements of pop, country, soul and R&B, featuring female lead vocals and intricate harmony arrangements.
Los Rebeldes - July 28
Los Rebeldes (The Rebels) is a Mexican-American group based out of southern Minnesota and has been performing since the early 1980s. Their style from the north, blends with traditions of the south to bring the musical styles of Tex-Mex, conjunto, country, folk and cumbia to stage.
Top Shelf - Aug. 4
Top Shelf is a group of Twin Cities musicians who play a variety of country, pock and pop hits, mostly from the 1990s to today, plus some older classics from the '70s and '80s.
Kids Dance - Aug. 11
Kidsdance DJs spin new music, classics and contests for toddlers to teens.
Little Chicago - Aug. 18
Little Chicago is a horn pop rock cover band from New Prague that plays hits of the '60s and '70s.
Dalmar Yare - Aug. 25
Dalmar Yare, a Minnesota resident with relatives in Faribault, is a Somali entertainer who has described his music as a blend of traditional Somali styles with hints of Western influence.