In 2016-2017 the city of Faribault participated in Xcel Energy’s Partners in Energy program, to develop and implement an Energy Action Plan.
Since Faribault was an early adopter, Xcel Energy has worked very closely with the city to help achieve its energy goals and is now facilitating the update of the Energy Action Plan to the needs of 2023.
As a participant, the city gained unique access to city-specific energy data in conjunction with data analysis expertise. These resources allowed the city’s Energy Action Team to identify opportunities to reduce energy waste, excess energy spending and greenhouse gas emissions.
Based in the values and strategic priorities of Faribault’s Community Vision 2040, the Energy Action Team developed Faribault’s Energy Action Plan that outlines a city-wide energy goal and cost-effective energy strategies to achieve it. The plan was approved by City Council on April 11, 2017.
Six years later, Faribault is ready to update its Energy Action Plan to account for the changing priorities and interests of residents and local businesses. Whereas the focus in the 2017 Energy Action was placed on energy efficiency gains, the city hopes to stress a broader range of energy issues, including electrification, renewable energy, and electric vehicles in its update.
In the half-decade since the Energy Action Plan was approved, Faribault has exceeded its energy saving goals. The city’s goal was to reduce community-wide energy expenditure by 1% annually from the 2015 baseline figures and using Xcel Energy’s data, it is clear that this was a success.
Since 2015-2016, Faribault has reduced its gross energy usage by around 16 million kilowatt-hours from about 225 to 209. Much of this was due to energy efficiency improvements in the city’s infrastructure, as well as a considerable extension of renewable energy in the city’s energy mix.
As of 2022, the city uses nearly 46 million kilowatt-hours of renewable energy, a massive increase compared to before the Energy Action Plan.
To better achieve Faribault’s Community Vision 2040 (see www.ci.faribault.mn.us/165/Community-Vision-2040) and to contribute to the state’s updated clean energy goals (www.mprnews.org/story/2023/02/02/minnesota-is-poised-to-require-carbonfree- electricity-what-does-that-mean), the city must continue to aim high in its transition to 100% carbon-free energy.
Updating the Energy Action Plan to the year 2023 is an important step to achieving a carbon-free economy and to being a leader in not only southeastern Minnesota but the entire country.
In this collaborative update, we are asking you to share your thoughts, values, and concerns. The community’s input will drive decisions made on goals, initiatives, and strategies determined in this update.
We will have two community workshops, one virtual and one in-person. The virtual workshop is on Thursday, April 13 from 6-8 p.m. The in-person workshop is on Thursday, May 25.
The city has also created a survey for residents and other local stakeholders. The survey is available at https://ci.faribault.mn.us/705/2023-Energy-Action-Plan-Update, and paper copies are available at many public buildings in the city.
To register for the workshops, please visit https://ci.faribault.mn.us/705/2023-Energy-Action-Plan-Update or email me at dthorstensson@ci.faribault.mn.us. We can’t do this without you and we’re excited for your input.