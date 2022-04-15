Last month I mentioned we would be having some construction at the Community Center and Buckham Memorial Library. If you have driven by lately you have noticed that it has begun.
The weather, as we all know has not been real kind to the roofing contractors. They have only been able to work two to three days per week.
This next week beginning April 18 we will see even more activity down here. The air-handling units for the locker rooms and the swimming pool will begin to be replaced.
These were supposed to be completed back in August 2021. But because of supply issues we could not receive the units. Now that they are here we will be replacing three units.
Also, we will be replacing the basketball hoops in the gym. Therefor the gym will be closed down for a week.
At the same time as all of this we are replacing the flooring in the locker-rooms and pool corridor. The good news is that the racquetball courts, the fitness room and the group exercise classes will continue. However, no showers will be available.
Please be patient as we work through all of these projects. The Community Center is 45 years old and all of these projects are very necessary to keep it in good operating condition.
On April 30 we will be celebrating our local Arbor Day activities. As part of this event we work with GROWS. They provide the city with several trees that can be planted each year. GROWS has been doing this for over 20 years. This year we plan to plant the trees in Meadows Park.
Another very important part of the day is Beautification Day. We encourage everyone to do some community cleanup. If you are part of any organization that can help, please organize some cleanup in parks or along the trails. It is also a great time to get out and clean up your own yards and fence lines.
We are currently taking registrations for most of our summer programs. You can find lists of the summer programs in the Buckham Bulletin, which every household should have received. You can also go to www.ci.faribault.mn.us and go to Parks and Recreation and read the Buckham Bulletin there. Registration can be done online or in person at the community center.
We also want to remind everyone that if you are a family in need of assistance we have a Tommy Allen Scholarship program that can help to pay part of the program costs. We are offering a 10% discount to anyone who is purchasing season passes to the Faribault Family Aquatic Center. These will be on sale through the first of May.
Picnic shelter rentals continue to go very fast. If you have an event planned be sure to reserve your shelter early before they are all rented out. Shelters open for the summer on May 1.
Staff has been working very hard to get all of the parks opened up and get water turned back on everywhere. With all of our facilities this is a very time-consuming project. But, we will be ready for summer and activities to begin.