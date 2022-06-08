Thursday, June 9
Weekly Supper Specials• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Hamburgers, french fries, tater tots, onion rings, 75 cent chicken wings.
Burger Basket Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th Street N.E,, Faribault.
Burger Basket Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th Street N.E, Faribault. Made-to-order burgers, Philly cheesesteaks and chicken strips, with french fries or tater tots.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Friday, June 10
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot.
St. Vincent de Paul Pantry• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot.
Bullhead Days• 3 p.m. to midnight Main Street in Waterville. Classic car roll-in at 3 p.m., carnival, bingo, Miss Waterville and Junior Miss Queen Pageant at 7 p.m. at WEM High School ($5 admission), music from Power House Band at 8 p.m., fireworks display at 10 p.m. More info: www.watervillemn.com
Saturday, June 11
Farmers Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault.
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Secondhand items available; free but cash donations accepted. Donated items also accepted. Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
Al-Anon Family Group• 9-10 a.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
Little Sprouts Parent/Child Program• 9:30-11 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. “Textures of Nature” program for children birth through 3 years old and their adult(s). Fee is $5 for members and $10 for non-members. Register at www.rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
Bullhead Days• 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Main Street in Waterville. Carnival, bingo, vendor fair, adult and kids fishing contests, bean bag tournament, remote control car demolition derby, pedal tractor pull, truck and tractor pull, outdoor movie. More info: www.watervillemn.com
Mick Sterling• 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave. N., Faribault. Mick Sterling and a 13-piece band perform the songs of Van Morrison. Tickets: $20 general admission, $15 Paradise members, $10 students. Go to paradisecenterforthearts.org or call 507-332-7372.
Sunday, June 12
Bullhead Days• 1 p.m., Main Street in Waterville. Parade at 1 p.m., followed by carnival, bingo, Roger Preuss wildlife art exhibit. More info: www.watervillemn.com
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends and find support. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, June 13
Al-Anon Family Group• 1:30-2:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
Lakelanders Men’s Chorus Rehearsal• 7-8:30 p.m., Fourth Avenue United Methodist, 219 4th Ave. NW, Faribault. Call 507-339-1615 for more info.
Tuesday, June 14
Little Sprouts Parent/Child Program• 9:30-11 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. “Textures of Nature” program for children birth through 3 years old and their adult(s). Fee is $5 for members and $10 for non-members. Register at www.rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
Faribault Christian Women’s Connection luncheon• 11:45 a.m., The River Community Church, 528 4th Ave NW, Faribault. Lasagna, salad, garlic bread and ice cream sundaes served. Tickets are $13, cash or check at the door. RSVP requested by Thursday, June 9, either by emailing faribaultcwc@gmail.com or calling Karla Jo at 507-332-7261.
Rice County Public Health Immunization Clinic• 1-4 p.m., Government Services Building, 320 NW 3rd St, Faribault. Vaccines for children and adults who are uninsured, on MA or insurance doesn’t cover. Appointment recommended, call 507-332-6111.
Free Meal at The Community Café• 4:15-5:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior, 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Pork tenderloin, baked potato, mixed vegetable, fruit, cake served.
Faribault American Legion Club Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Chicken wings, both bone-in and boneless, with various sauces.
Al-Anon Family Group• 6:30-7:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). For adult children. 507-334-3434
Disabled American Veteran (DAV) meeting• 6:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Wednesday, June 15
June Summer Camps• 9 a.m.-4 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. “What’s the Bzzzz on Pollinators?” camp for students entering kindergarten to second grade. Register at www.rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
Wednesday Wear• 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Secondhand items available; free but cash donations accepted.
Dinner at the Eagles• 5-7 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. For dine in or to take out.
KC Bingo• 6-8:30 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault.
Thursday, June 16
Great River Greening — Wild Parsnip Pull• 7-9 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Volunteers sought to clear garlic mustard (an invasive species). Tools and training provided. Register at www.greatrivergreening.org/events.
Concert in the Park: Branded• 7 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Performing country music. Free of charge at the bandshell.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.