Friday, May 20
Plant sale • 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Rice County Activity Center, 21 10th St NE, Faribault. Plants for sale along with recycled greeting cards and other items. Grown and made by adults with developmental disabilities. Also runs May 23-26.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot.
AAUW Book Sale• 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Faribo West Mall, 200 Western Ave. NW. Proceeds go to local scholarships and programs.
St. Vincent de Paul Pantry• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot.
Faribault American Legion Club Supper• 5-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Serving ribs, shrimp, baked cod and chicken strips. Kids menu available.
Car Cruise Night• 6-9 p.m., Along Central Avenue in downtown Faribault. Vehicles, food, music and more. Additional Dates: June 17, July 15, Aug 19, Sept. 16
Crooked Heart• 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Tickets are $20 for non-members, $15 for members and $10 for students. Call 507-332-7372 or visit www.paradisecenterforthearts.org.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Saturday, May 21
GROWS garden club plant sale• 8 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Proceeds are used to purchase trees and flowers for city parks.
Church garage sale• 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand.
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Secondhand items available; free but donations accepted.
Al-Anon Family Group• 9-10 a.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
AAUW Book Sale• 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Faribo West Mall, 200 Western Ave. NW.
Karaoke Night• 8 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W Grant St, Faribault.
Sunday, May 22
AAUW Book Sale• 12-5 p.m., Faribo West Mall, 200 Western Ave. NW. Bag Sale $8.
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends and find support. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, May 23
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need.
Al-Anon Family Group• 1:30-2:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
AAUW Book Sale• 4-7 p.m., Faribo West Mall, 200 Western Ave. NW. Bag Sale $8.
Lakelanders Men’s Chorus Rehearsal• 7-8:30 p.m., Fourth Avenue United Methodist, 219 4th Ave. NW, Faribault. Call 507-339-1615 for more info.
Tuesday, May 24
Rice County Public Health Immunization Clinic• 1-4 p.m., Government Services Building, 320 NW 3rd St, Faribault. Vaccines for children and adults who are uninsured, on MA or insurance doesn’t cover. A donation of $21.22 requested, but not required. Appointment recommended, call 507-332-6111.
AAUW Book Sale• 4-7 p.m., Faribo West Mall, 200 Western Ave. NW. Remaining books are free.
Free Meal at The Community Café• 4:15-5:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior, 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Baked cod, potato wedges, peas, fruit, pudding served.
Faribault American Legion Club Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Chicken wings, both bone-in and boneless, with various sauces.
Al-Anon Family Group• 6:30-7:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). For adult children. 507-334-3434
Wednesday, May 25
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100.
Wednesday Wear• 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Secondhand items available; free but donations accepted.
Overeaters Anonymous• 4:30-5:30 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. 507-339-0962
Dinner at the Eagles• 5-7 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. For dine in or to take out.
KC Bingo• 6-8:30 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault.
Thursday, May 26
Community Dinner• 4:30-5:30 p.m., Jefferson Elementary School, 922 Home Place, Faribault. Open to all youth. Children eat free, adult meals for $3.50.
Weekly Supper Specials• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown.
St. Vincent de Paul Pantry• 5:30-7:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100.
Burger Basket Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th Street N.E,, Faribault.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Friday, May 27
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Saturday, May 28
Roy Orbison Ultimate Tribute by David K• 7 p.m., Grand Event Center, 316 Washington St., Northfield. Go to www.royshow.com for tickets. $25.
Karaoke Night• 8 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W Grant St, Faribault.