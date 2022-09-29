The calendar of events is a regular feature of the Faribault Daily News. Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Saturday, Oct. 1
Farmers Market • 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Fresh vegetables and homemade products.
Wednesday Wear • 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Secondhand items; free but cash donations accepted.
Crop Hunger Walk • 9 a.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour, 115 6th St. NW, Faribault. 35th annual fundraising walk. 75% of proceeds go toward global hunger relief and 25% go to the local Community Action Center. Registration starts at 8:15 a.m.
Harvest Fiber Festival • 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Harvest Hill Acres farm, 7477 400th St., rural Dennison. 21 fiber arts and other vendors, free games and crafts for kids, five animal viewing; take a llama on a walk ($5), fiber craft demos and food trucks.
Gummy bear drive • 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Fareway Foods and Hy-Vee in Faribault. Catholic Daughters of Medford is selling gummy bears.
2022 Studio Artour • 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 35 artists at 18 studios in and around Faribault and Northfield. www.studioARTour.com.
Birds and Bagels • 10-11 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Free coffee and bagels while watching wildlife from the indoor viewing area. Registration required. Call 507-332-7151 or go to rbnc.org
Jack Zimmerman talk • 11 a.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Jack Zimmerman lost both his legs serving in the military and now is an author and motivational speaker. The free general admission presentation is sponsored by Rice County Central Vets and the Elks Club.
Backyard Bash Music Festival • 11 a.m., Outdoor festival at 15374 Latopp Court in Nerstrand with performances by: Allie Crummy, Als Fona, Beau Baker Band, Breakthrough, Chris Johnson, Cosmic Orphan, Debbie Anthony and Jacob Buchl. Donations accepted. www.breakthroughrocks.com/backyardbash
Chili cookoff • 12-3 p.m., 400 block of Central Avenue, downtown Faribault. Try a variety of chilis made by local contestants. Look for the white tent to purchase a wristband. $5.
Fall festival • 1 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St. N, Nerstrand. Takeout lunch, bake sale, holiday gifts and decor sale.
Class of ‘65 gathering • 4 p.m., Faribault Elks Lodge, 131 Lyndale Ave. N, Faribault. Annual evening gathering of the Faribault High School Class of 1965. Classmates and guests welcome. Sloppy joes, salads, desserts and more will be served.
Barbershop a capella concert • 4 p.m., River Valley Church, 722 Ravine St., Faribault. Saint Croix Crossing, Lakelanders Men’s Chorus, and local quartets perform. Donations accepted to Hope Center, Ruth’s House of Hope and Whispers of Hope.
Hog roast • 4 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Roast pork dinner and keg beer for $10, raffles, and Neon-Live performs at 6 p.m.
Karaoke • 8 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W Grant St, Faribault.
Sunday, Oct. 2
Harvest Fiber Festival • 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Harvest Hill Acres farm, 7477 400th St., rural Dennison. 21 fiber arts and other vendors, free games and crafts for kids, five animal viewing; take a llama on a walk ($5), fiber craft demos and food trucks.
2022 Studio ARTour • 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 35 artists at 18 studios in and around Faribault and Northfield. www.studioARTour.com.
Living Alone: Walking Together • 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends and find support. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, Oct. 3
Class of ‘48 lunch • 1-2 p.m., Perkins, 333 Western Ave., Faribault. Meets at Perkins, 333 Western Ave., Faribault. Faribault High School Class of 1948 meets for lunch and socialization.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing • 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items. Enter through the door in the parking lot.
Al-Anon Family Group • 1:30-2:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
Stitch a bit • 6-7 p.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St., Faribault. Knitting, crocheting and needlecraft social group. Bring your own project.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit #43 Meeting • 6:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Lakelanders Men's Chorus Rehearsal-- 7-8:30 p.m., Fourth Avenue United Methodist, 219 4th Ave. NW, Faribault. Call 507-339-1615 for more info.
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Pizza and politics • Noon, South Central College, 1225 Third St. SW, Faribault. Have pizza and hear from area political candidates. Hosted by the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism. $10. Check-in and pizza begins at 11 a.m. and candidate presentations begin at noon.
Rice County Public Health Immunization Clinic • 1-4 p.m., Government Services Building, 320 NW 3rd St, Faribault. Vaccines for children and adults who are uninsured, on MA or insurance doesn’t cover. Appointment recommended, call 507-332-6111.
Free Meal at The Community Café • 4:15-5:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior, 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Tater tot hot dish, dinner roll, fruit, pudding served.
Wednesday, Oct. 5
Technology night • 5:30-8 p.m., Faribault Middle School. Faribault Middle School and Faribault High School families invited to come get assistance signing up for and using a Parent Portal account to track their students attendance, assignments and grades and to receive school announcements. Bring a phone, tablet or laptop.