The calendar of events is a regular feature of the Faribault Daily News. Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Wednesday, Sept. 28
St. Vincent de Paul food shelf • 12:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m., St Vincent de Paul, 617 Third Ave NW, Faribault. Free food for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking. 507-334-2100.
Wednesday Wear • 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. Free but cash donations accepted. Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
Farmers Market • 1:30-5 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Fresh vegetables and homemade products.
KC Bingo • 6-8:30 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault.
Thursday, Sept. 29
Story time • 10 a.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E. Story time for children up to age 6 and a caregiver.
Recovery concert • 5-7 p.m., Faribault ALC and HCI host second annual concert featuring Tyler Herwig, plus chemical health and other community resources. Free.
Weekly supper specials • 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Hamburgers, french fries, tater tots, onion rings, 75 cent chicken wings.
St. Vincent de Paul pantry food shelf • 5:30-7:30 p.m., St Vincent de Paul, 617 Third Ave NW, Faribault.
Author Daniel Van Tassel • 6 p.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. Minnesota author Daniel Van Tassel speaks about his books and his life as a writer. Copies of his books will be available for sale afterward.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo • 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Friday, Sept. 30
St. Vincent de Paul pantry food shelf • 12:30-2:30 p.m., St Vincent de Paul, 617 Third Ave NW, Faribault.
2022 Studio Artour • 4-8 p.m., Tour features 8 artists at 3 locations within Faribault displaying ceramics, painting, wool felting and Nordic painting. Brochures available at the Paradise Center for the Arts or online. Some studios also open in and around Northfield. More info: www.studioartour.com.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo • 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
The Big Wu • 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Rock jam band from southern Minnesota performs original music. Tickets: $25/Paradise members, $30/non-members, $20/students. Call 507-332-7372 or go to www.paradisecenterforthearts.org.
Saturday, Oct. 1
Farmers Market • 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Fresh vegetables and homemade products.
Wednesday Wear • 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Secondhand items; free but cash donations accepted.
Crop Hunger Walk • 9 a.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour, 115 6th St. NW, Faribault. 35th annual fundraising walk. 75% of proceeds go toward global hunger relief and 25% go to the local Community Action Center. Registration starts at 8:15 a.m.
Al-Anon Family Group • 9-10 a.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
Catholic Daughters of Medford’s gummy bear drive • 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Fareway Foods and Hy-Vee in Faribault. Make a donation; get some gummy bears.
Little Sprouts • 9:30-11 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Nature program for children age birth to 5 and an adult. Cost: $5/members, $10/non-members. Register at rbnc.org/little-sprouts or call 507-332-7151.
2022 Studio Artour • 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 35 artists at 18 studios in and around Faribault and Northfield. www.studioARTour.com.
Birds and Bagels • 10-11 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Free coffee and bagels while watching wildlife from the indoor viewing area. Registration required. Call 507-332-7151 or go to rbnc.org
Jack Zimmerman talk • 11 a.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Jack Zimmerman lost both his legs serving in the military and now is an author and motivational speaker. The free general admission presentation is sponsored by Rice County Central Vets and the Elks Club.
Backyard Bash Music Festival • 11 a.m., Outdoor festival at 15374 Latopp Court in Nerstrand with performances by: Allie Crummy, Als Fona, Beau Baker Band, Breakthrough, Chris Johnson, Cosmic Orphan, Debbie Anthony and Jacob Buchl. Donations accepted. www.breakthroughrocks.com/backyardbash
Tree ID hike • 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. A River Bend naturalist teaches the basics of tree identification. Cost: $5/members, $10/non-members. Register at rbnc.org or call 507-332-7151
Chili cookoff • 12-3 p.m., 400 block of Central Avenue, downtown Faribault. Try a variety of chilis made by local contestants. Look for the white tent to purchase a wristband. $5.
Fall festival • 1 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St. N, Nerstrand. Takeout lunch, bake sale, holiday gifts and decor sale.
Class of ‘65 gathering • 4 p.m., Faribault Elks Lodge, 131 Lyndale Ave. N, Faribault. Annual evening gathering of the Faribault High School Class of 1965. Classmates and guests welcome. Sloppy joes, salads, desserts and more will be served
Barbershop a capella concert • 4 p.m., River Valley Church, 722 Ravine St., Faribault. Saint Croix Crossing, Lakelanders Men’s Chorus, and local quartets perform. Donations accepted to Hope Center, Ruth’s House of Hope and Whispers of Hope.
Hog roast • 4 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Roast pork dinner and keg beer for $10, raffles, and Neon-Live performs at 7 p.m.
Karaoke • 8 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W Grant St, Faribault.