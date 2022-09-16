The calendar of events is a regular feature of the Faribault Daily News. Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Saturday, Sept. 17
Family Day at Farmers Market • 9 a.m. to noon, Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. In addition to local market vendors, nearly a dozen local organizations will be at the free event with activities and information about the services.
Flea market • 8 a.m. to noon, Rice County Historical Society museum, 1814 NW Second Ave. Outdoor market. $20 in advance or $25 day of to rent a space; rental proceeds support Historical Society.
Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum Open • 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum, 3300 Millersburg Blvd., Faribault. Schoolhouse museum open to visitors.
Circle the Lake • 9 a.m., around Circle Lake, northwest of Faribault. Half marathon, 10k and 5k races. Entry free: $45 to $60. Register and details at circlethelake.com.
Harley-Davidson anniversary • 9 a.m.-10 p.m., Faribault Harley Davidson, 2704 W. Airport Dr. Bike show, food vendors, 1 p.m. ride with $10 suggested donation to Operation 23:0, live music from 4-10 p.m. with Rattlesnake Justice, Branded Hot Country and White Iron Band.
Al-Anon Family Group • 9-10 a.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
Wednesday Wear • 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Secondhand items; free but donations accepted.
Daughters of the American Revolution celebrate Constitution Week • 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. The Northfield Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution celebrates the start of National Constitution Week with information and giveaways about the U.S. Constitution and the Revolutionary War.
Hike in the Big Woods • 10-11:30 a.m., Nerstrand Big Woods State Park, 9700 170th St. E, Nerstrand. Meet at picnic shelter and explore how the forest has changed with time.
Hispanic Heritage Celebration • 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Central Park, 421 E. Fourth St., Northfield. Free event with musical and dance performers, arts and crafts, food vendors and more
Geocaching basics • 1-2 p.m., Nerstrand Big Woods State Park, 9700 170th St. E., Nerstrand. Meet at the amphitheater. Explore the basics of geocaching and learn how to use GPS. A few GPS units available to borrow.
Spirit Fest • 4-9 p.m., Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 139 Mercy Dr., Faribault. Mass at 4 p.m. School groundbreaking at 5:45 p.m. Festival with food, music, wagon rides, hay maze, silent auction, raffle, bake sale, history exhibit, drive-in movie, fireworks and more. More info: www.spiritfest.cc
Demolition derby • 4 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave. NW, Faribault. Full Throttle fall nationals. Also food trucks, car show 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and music from the The Dads after the derby. Admission: $20 adults and older youths, $10 ages 3-10, free 2 and under
Mick Sterling presents Elton John • 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Mick Sterling with string quartet, percussion, piano and background vocals perform 1970-1976 hits and the deep tracks from Elton John and Bernie Taupin. Tickets: $20 members, $25 non-members, $15 students. Go to www.paradisecenterforthearts.org or call 507-332-7372.
Karaoke • 8 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W Grant St, Faribault.
Sunday, Sept. 18
Valley Grove annual Country Social • 1-4 p.m., Valley Grove Church, 9999 155th St. E., Nerstrand. Ride in a horse-drawn wagon over the prairie, learn some history of the cemetery, listen to Scandinavian folk songs, and more. Admission is free, but a donation to the Valley Grove Preservation Society is encouraged. www.valleygrovemn.org.
Galactic Cowboy Orchestra • 2 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Edgy rock jazz fusion band is joined by Eli Hoehn (AKA Captain Gravitone). Tickets: $20 members, $25 non-members, $15 students. Go to www.paradisecenterforthearts.org or call 507-332-7372.
Bison archaeology • 2-3 p.m., Nerstrand Big Woods State Park, 9700 170th St. E, Nerstrand. Historian Larry Richie brings his ancient bison bones and other local archeological discoveries. He spent the last three summers digging in a sinkhole south of Faribault. At least four of his many found bones are at least 2,800 years old. Free and open to the public, but a $7 parking permit is required.
Living Alone: Walking Together • 3 p.m., • 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends and find support. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, Sept. 19
Accessory sale • 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Allina Health Medical Center Auxiliary’s gently used accessory sale includes jewelry, purses, scarves, totes and more.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing • 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot. 507-334-2100.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf and Clothing • 12:30-3:30 p.m., St Vincent de Paul, 617 Third Ave NW, Faribault. Free food for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot. 507-334-2100.
Al-Anon Family Group • 1:30-2:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
American Legion Post 43 Executive Board Meeting • 6:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Lakelanders Men’s Chorus Rehearsal • 7-8:30 p.m., Fourth Avenue United Methodist, 219 4th Ave. NW, Faribault. Call 507-339-1615 for more info.
Tuesday, Sept. 20
Accessory sale • 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Allina Health Medical Center Auxiliary’s gently used accessory sale includes jewelry, purses, scarves, totes and more.
Class of ‘52 lunch • 11 a.m., Perkins, 333 Western Ave., Faribault. Faribault High School Class of 1952 members and guests welcome to meet for lunch.
Rice County Public Health Immunization Clinic • 1-4 p.m., Government Services Building, 320 NW 3rd St, Faribault. Vaccines for children and adults who are uninsured, on MA or insurance doesn’t cover. Appointment recommended, call 507-332-6111. Walk-ins accepted.
Free Meal at The Community Café • 4:15-5:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior, 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Tuna casserole, carrot coins, fruit, dinner roll, frosted cake served.
Habitat for Humanity fundraiser • 5-7 p.m., Keepsake Cidery, 135th St. East, Dundas. Learn about Rice County Habitat for Humanity and make a donation. Appetizers provided and beverages available for purchase. RSVP to habitatricecounty.org
Al-Anon Family Group • 6:30-7:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). For adult children. 507-334-3434