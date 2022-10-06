The calendar of events is a regular feature of the Faribault Daily News. Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Friday, Oct. 7
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing • 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
Stitch a Bit • 10-11 a.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. Knitting, crocheting and needlecraft social group. Bring your own project.
Bethlehem Academy homecoming • Pep fest and coronation starts at noon in the Van Orsow Auditorium. Parade is at 1:30 p.m. on Third Avenue, Third Street NW, Central Avenue, First Street NW, Second Avenue NW, First St. SW and back to BA parking lot.
Faribault American Legion Club Supper • 5-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Serving steak, shrimp, baked cod and chicken strips. Children’s menu also available.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo • 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Farmers Market • 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Fresh vegetables and homemade products.
Rescue 55021 breakfast • 8 a.m.-12 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Waffle breakfast: $10/adults and teens, $8/children 4-11, free/children 3 and under. Also bake sale and raffle. Proceeds go to Rescue 55021, a Faribault nonprofit animal rescue.
Bicycle collection • 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Allina Health Faribault Medical Center, 200 State Ave. Donated bicycles accepted for Free Bikes 4 Kidz Minnesota to fix up and redistribute to children in need.
Wednesday Wear • 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift items; free but donations accepted.
Craft and thrift sale • 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Congregational Church Parish House, 222 3rd Ave. NW, Faribault. Craft fair, gently used clothing, furniture and other items for sale, and food and beverages for sale
Medford High School Hall of Fame banquet • 5 p.m., Owatonna VFW, 135 Oakdale St. 5 p.m. social hour, 6 p.m. dinner and 7 p.m. program. For tickets, email kwerk@medfordtigers.org$20.
Transit Authority live • 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Chicago tribute band performs. Tickets: $25/Paradise members, $30/non-members, $20/students. Call 507-332-7372 or go to www.paradisecenterforthearts.org.
Karaoke • 8 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W Grant St, Faribault.
Sunday, Oct. 9
Fall dinner and sale• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 10500 215th St. W., North Morristown. Turkey, ham and all the trimmings dinner for dine-in or takeout; $13 adults and teens or $6 children’s meal. Crafts, baked goods and more for sale. Proceeds go to Pastor Travis Loeslie and his family.
Living Alone: Walking Together • 3 p.m., • 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends and find support. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, Oct. 10
Class of ‘52 lunch • 11 a.m., Perkins, 333 Western Ave., Faribault. Faribault High School Class of 1952 members and guests invited to lunch.
Nature art for homeschoolers • 1-3 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Homeschoolers and distance learners in first through fifth grades are invited to explore nature and create art. Cost: $10. Registration required at www.rbnc.org/homeschool
Al-Anon Family Group • 1:30-2:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
Tuesday, Oct. 11
Little Sprouts • 9:30-11 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Nature program for children age birth to 5 and an adult. Cost: $5/members, $10/non-members. Register at rbnc.org/little-sprouts or call 507-332-7151.
Christian Women’s Connection lunch • 11:45 a.m., River Community Church, 528 4th Ave NW, Faribault. Monthly luncheon with Faribault Fire Chief Dusty Dienst and former Minnesota Teacher of the Year Bonnie Lutz. $13 cash or check at the door. RSVP requested to faribaultcwc@gmail.com 507-332-7261.
Free Meal at The Community Café • 4:15-5:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior, 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Lasagna, lettuce salad, garlic bread, fruit, cookie served.
A foodie’s perspective • 6-7 p.m., Rice County Historical Society, 1814 NW 2nd Ave., Faribault. Eva Sun presents “tofu versus cheese: a foodie’s perspective on culture differences in China and the U.S.A.” Free, part of the Faribault Diversity Coalition’s monthly series.
Disabled American Veteran (DAV) meeting • 6:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Wednesday, Oct. 12
Rice SWCD meeting • 9 a.m., Rice SWCD Offices, 1810 30th St. NW, Faribault. The Rice Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors is holding its October meeting.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing • 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need. 507-334-2100.
Scam prevention lecture • 1-3 p.m., Buckham West, 19 W. Division St., Faribault. Free program helping seniors recognize scams and other forms of financial exploitation. RSVP by Oct. 10 at the Buckham West front desk or to 507-450-1518 or mlevine@ccsomn.org.
KC Bingo • 6-8:30 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault.